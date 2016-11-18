Nov 18 Saint-Care Holding Corp :

* Says it to issue 770,000 shares via public offering with payment date on Dec. 9

* Says it to issue 130,500 shares via private placement with subscription date on Jan. 5, 2017 and payment date on Jan. 6, 2017

* Says it to raise up to totally 1.37 billion yen

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/c3ShGE

