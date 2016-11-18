Nov 18 GaiaX Co Ltd :

* Says its Tokyo-based unit to merge its Miyagi-based unit and Fukuoka-based unit

* Says the three units are engaged in social media surveillance business and social application support business

* Says the Miyagi-based unit and Fukuoka-based unit to be dissolved after merger

* Says the merger will effective on Jan. 1, 2017

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/2FWBO0

