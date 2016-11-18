Nov 18 NH Special Purpose Acquisition 5 Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 92.9 million shares to merge with Inno Instrument Inc, a wired communication equipment firm, to expand facility investment and new market

* Says merger ratio is 1:68.3209068 between the company and Inno Instrument Inc

* Merger effective date is April 10, 2017 and expected registered date is April 12, 2017

* Says NH Special Purpose Acquisition 5 Co Ltd will survive and Inno Instrument Inc will be dissolved after the merger

