Nov 18 NH Special Purpose Acquisition 5 Co Ltd
:
* Says it will issue 92.9 million shares to merge with Inno
Instrument Inc, a wired communication equipment firm, to expand
facility investment and new market
* Says merger ratio is 1:68.3209068 between the company and
Inno Instrument Inc
* Merger effective date is April 10, 2017 and expected
registered date is April 12, 2017
* Says NH Special Purpose Acquisition 5 Co Ltd will survive
and Inno Instrument Inc will be dissolved after the merger
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/11AXy0
(Beijing Headline News)