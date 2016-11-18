Nov 18 Nanjing Central Emporium Group Stocks Co Ltd :

* Says Xuzhou-based sub-branch of Bank of China applied administrative adjudication to Xuzhou urban and rural construction bureau against the co's unit for housing demolition dispute

* Says Xuzhou-based sub-branch of Bank of China demands resettlement compensation of 14,740,047 yuan and related interest

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7GOnQi

