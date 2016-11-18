Nov 18 Act Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue third unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to raise 2 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Says maturity date is Nov. 24, 2018, coupon rate is 2 percent and yield to maturity is 4 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 3,665 won per share

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/akp4FR

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)