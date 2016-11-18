Nov 18 FIC Global Inc :

* Says co plans to issue 60 million shares instead of 70 million shares previously, at T$7 per share

* Subscription record date on Dec. 3

* Last date before book closure as Nov. 28

* Book closure period from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3

* Payment period for existing shareholders from Dec. 8 to Dec. 14

* Payment period for new shareholders from Dec. 15 to Dec. 19

* Says proceeds to be used to acquire office building

