Nov 18 Osung LST Co Ltd :

* Says Korea Development Bank has sold entire 17.3 million shares of the company , equivalent to 14.0 percent stake in the company

* Says S-Mac Co LTD has acquired 16.2 percent stake(20 million shares) in the company and holds 16.2 percent stake after the transaction

* Says S-Mac Co LTD becomes top shareholder of the company, replacing Korea Development Bank

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Cbon20

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)