Nov 18 Xiamen Xiangyu Co Ltd :

* Says it issued 2016 first tranche super short-term debentures worth 500 million yuan with interest rate of 3.43 percent

* Says the debentures with a term of 270 days and will maturity on Aug. 12, 2017

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/W3Xy0E

