Nov 18 Nanjing Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says it issued 2016 9th tranche super short-term debentures worth 400 million yuan with interest rate of 3.42 percent

* Says the debentures with a term of 270 days and will maturity on Aug. 13, 2017

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/es2vvA

