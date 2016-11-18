BRIEF-Crescita Therapeutics announces launch of Isdin product line
* Crescita Therapeutics announces launch of Isdin product line at Brunet Pharmacy
Nov 18 Nanjing Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it issued 2016 9th tranche super short-term debentures worth 400 million yuan with interest rate of 3.42 percent
* Says the debentures with a term of 270 days and will maturity on Aug. 13, 2017
* Presbia announces price and key dates related to rights offering
* Immunotec reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results