Nov 18 Henan Yicheng New Energy :

* Says a Shanghai-based investment company will raise stake in it to 6.8 percent from 0 percent due to the private placement of new shares for acquisition and fund raising

* Says China Capital Investment (Group) will raise stake in it to 6 percent from 2.1 percent due to the private placement

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/YHyDZn; goo.gl/AGaI4w

