BRIEF-Hilltop Holdings announces stock repurchase program
* Hilltop Holdings says produced income of $35.3 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for Q4 of 2016
Nov 18 Join In Holding Co Ltd
* Says it plans to buy 20.77 percent stake in Wingtech Communication via asset swap with Tibet-based investment firm
* Says it plans to buy 28.23 percent stake in Wingtech Communication for 1.01 billion yuan by cash from Wingtech ltd, Common Holdings Ltd
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fneWVB
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Hilltop Holdings says produced income of $35.3 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for Q4 of 2016
* First busey announces 2016 fourth quarter earnings and full year results
* Macatawa Bank Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: