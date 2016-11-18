Nov 18 Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says it plans to boost capital of Hepalink USA Inc to $186.1 million from $112.9 million

* Says Hong Kong unit plans to invest $36.5 in Kymab Group Limited

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2g1N216; bit.ly/2gpAG88

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)