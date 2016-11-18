BRIEF-Immunotec reports Q4 earnings per share C$0.01
* Immunotec reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
Nov 18 Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it plans to boost capital of Hepalink USA Inc to $186.1 million from $112.9 million
* Says Hong Kong unit plans to invest $36.5 in Kymab Group Limited
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2g1N216; bit.ly/2gpAG88
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Company is not aware of any information concerning it that would, if known by some in market, explain recent trading in its securities
* Intends to offer for sale shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share