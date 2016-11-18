BRIEF-Hilltop Holdings announces stock repurchase program
* Hilltop Holdings says produced income of $35.3 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for Q4 of 2016
Nov 18 Industrial Securities Co Ltd :
* Says it issued 2016 4th tranche non-public subordinated bonds worth 2 billion yuan with interest rate of 3.39 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/YygTyW
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Hilltop Holdings says produced income of $35.3 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for Q4 of 2016
* First busey announces 2016 fourth quarter earnings and full year results
* Macatawa Bank Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: