Nov 18 Spero Global Co Ltd :

* Says it will buy 10,000 shares of Plus Paper Co.,Ltd, a paper making firm, for improvement of income and financial structure through business diversity

* Transaction amount is 4 billion won

* Says it will hold 100 percent stake(10,000 shares) in the company, after the transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/N0q4Q6

