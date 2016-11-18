Nov 18 Kyland Technology Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire Nanjing Dianyan Electric Power Automation for 250 million yuan ($36.33 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 150 million yuan to help fund acquisition, projects

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2g4I6ua

($1 = 6.8810 Chinese yuan renminbi)