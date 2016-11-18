BRIEF-Workhorse Group proposes public offering of common stock
* Says it intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering
Nov 18 Moody's:
* Moody's downgrades Uganda's rating to B2, outlook stable
* Despite anticipated deterioration in government's fiscal metrics, credit fundamentals will remain commensurate to peers at the B2 level
* Debt affordability is also deteriorating, in part due to a shift in composition of the debt burden towards non-concessional borrowing
* Uganda remains vulnerable to renewed depreciation pressure stemming from further global financial market volatility and capital outflows Source text (bit.ly/2gozL6Y)
* Files for offering of up to 18.4 million shares of common stock by the selling stockholders Source text : (http://bit.ly/2kpoaTY) Further company coverage:
* e*trade financial corporation announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results