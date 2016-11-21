BRIEF-Tanla Solutions Dec qtr consol profit rises
* Tanla Solutions Ltd - dec quarter consol net profit 118.5 million rupees versus profit 40.8 million rupees year ago
Nov 21 FreakOut inc :
* Says it appoints Yusuke Sato as president
* Says the change will effective on Jan. 4, 2017
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/TCrtfB
LONDON, Jan 27 BT's head of continental Europe, Corrado Sciolla, is leaving the company after it revealed an accounting scandal at its Italian operation, the company said on Friday.
(Updates Telia, adds Elisa and Wartsila) The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday: