UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 21 Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to set up an electrical appliance JV in Zhenjiang city, with partner, a Shenzhen-based electrical appliance firm
* Says JV's registered capital is 40 million yuan and co will hold a 49 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EnhxP2
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources