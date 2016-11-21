Nov 21 Fujian Tianma Science and Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to 53 million shares at 6.21 yuan per share to raise up to 329.13 million yuan ($47.73 million) for its Shanghai IPO

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gzufiP

($1 = 6.8952 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)