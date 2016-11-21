Nov 21 Youngwoo DSP Co Ltd :

* Says an issuance of bonus shares to all shareholders in a ratio of 1:1(1 bonus share for each share held)to shareholders of record on Dec. 6

* Says total amount is 6.1 million bonus shares

* Expected listing date is Dec. 28

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/qO0Yyq

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)