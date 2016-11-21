Nov 21 Shenzhen Anche Technologies Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to 16.67 million shares at 13.79 yuan per share to raise up to 229.9 million yuan ($33.34 million) for its Shenzhen IPO

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gzyrPB ($1 = 6.8963 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)