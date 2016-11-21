Nov 21 Genki Sushi Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to fully acquire 100 percent stake of shares in Genki Sushi Singapore Pte.Ltd. from Culinary Masters Singapore Pte.Ltd, in mid-Dec.

* Says total transaction amount is around 310 million yen

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/FpZ9zm

