BRIEF-Adocia says Eli Lilly terminates collaboration biochaperone Lispro
* Adocia announces termination by Eli Lilly of collaboration on biochaperone Lispro
Nov 21 Jiangsu Skyray Instrument Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire Shanghai B&C Biological Technology Co Ltd for 360 million yuan ($52.20 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gbURD4
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8960 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Adocia announces termination by Eli Lilly of collaboration on biochaperone Lispro
* Appoints Lu Zhiqiang as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says the co signed 1-year commitment line worth 500 million yen on Jan. 27