Nov 21 Apex Technology Co Ltd

* Says unit Ninestar Group Co Ltd plans to apply for up to $1.5 billion short-term bridge loans

* Says unit Ninestar Lexmark Co Ltd plans to apply for up to $1.78 billion loans

* Says loans are for supporting its planned acquisition of Lexmark International Inc

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fwejcn

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)