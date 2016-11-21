Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 21 Cave Interactive Co Ltd :
* Says it entered into agreement with S.Korea-based firm KM BOX Co., Ltd. to jointly promote the smartphone native game business in S.Korea
* Says the business in S.Korea will start from the spring of 2017
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/APAzHO
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)