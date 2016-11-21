BRIEF-Adocia says Eli Lilly terminates collaboration biochaperone Lispro
* Adocia announces termination by Eli Lilly of collaboration on biochaperone Lispro
Nov 21 Nipro Corp :
* Says co completes repurchase of about 3.9 million shares at 5.0 billion yen as of Nov. 10, which as the result of buy-back plan disclosed on June 28
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/fBz0VR
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Adocia announces termination by Eli Lilly of collaboration on biochaperone Lispro
* Appoints Lu Zhiqiang as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says the co signed 1-year commitment line worth 500 million yen on Jan. 27