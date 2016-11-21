Nov 21 Albert Inc :

* Says it plans to issue the first tranche unsecured convertible corporation bonds with warrants for totaling 2.41 billion yen, with payment date on Dec. 8

* Says the conversion price is 1,211 yen per share

* Proceeds to be used to fund projects

