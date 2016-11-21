UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 21 Daidoh Ltd :
* Says it to buy 65 percent voting rights in Italy-based firm Pontetorto S.p.A., from Victoria S.p.A, Enrico Banci and Luigi Banci
* Says transaction price of totally 2,462 million yen (including advisory cost)
* Says transaction effective date of Nov. 21
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/py7UUg
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources