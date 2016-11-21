BRIEF-Extrawell Pharmaceutical appioints Lu Zhiqiang as executive director
* Appoints Lu Zhiqiang as an executive director
Nov 21 Wuhan Thalys Medical Technology :
* Says it plans to use 2.6 million yuan to jointly set up a medical technology company in Shandong with four individuals
* Says it will hold 51 percent stake in the new company
* Says the co signed 1-year commitment line worth 500 million yen on Jan. 27
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB" -R&I