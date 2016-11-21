CORRECTED-Morning News Call - India, January 27

(Corrects the third story in the INDIA TOP NEWS section to clarify the name of the mutual fund company as Fidelity Investments and not Fidelity Rutland Square Trust II.) To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_01272017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Finance Ministe