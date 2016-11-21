Nov 21 New Pride Corp :

* Says it will issue 11th unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 4 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Says maturity date is Nov. 23, 2019, coupon rate is 3 percent and yield to maturity is 7 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 3,711 won per share

