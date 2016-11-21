BRIEF-Extrawell Pharmaceutical appioints Lu Zhiqiang as executive director
* Appoints Lu Zhiqiang as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 21 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co Inc :
* Says it completed repurchase of 2 million shares as scheduled on April 8, for 11.15 billion yen in total
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ZPju6r
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Appoints Lu Zhiqiang as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says the co signed 1-year commitment line worth 500 million yen on Jan. 27
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB" -R&I