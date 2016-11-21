UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 21 Shanghai Metersbonwe Fashion And Accessories Co Ltd
* Says it signs agreement to sell shanghai unit for 982.8 million yuan ($142.57 million)
* Says Chairman and President Zhou Chengjian resigns
* Says board elects Hu Jiajia as chairwoman and president
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2guh3Lm; bit.ly/2guaZm3
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8935 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources