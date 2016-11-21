BRIEF-Extrawell Pharmaceutical appioints Lu Zhiqiang as executive director
* Appoints Lu Zhiqiang as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 21 Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. :
* Says it plans to set up two wholly owned marketing units in Tibet
* Says the units to be capitalized at 10 million yuan respectively
* Says the co signed 1-year commitment line worth 500 million yen on Jan. 27
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB" -R&I