Nov 21 Ennoconn :

* Says its subsidiary Ennoconn Investment Holdings Co., Ltd. acquired 27.8 percent stake (13.4 million shares) in S&T AG at 145.2 million euros in total

* Says Ennoconn Investment Holdings holds 27.8 percent stake in S&T AG now

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/cuunhL

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)