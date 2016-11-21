UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 21 Shanghai Challenge Textile Company Limited :
* Says TUNGHSU GROUP will raise voting rights in the co to 23.7 percent from 0 percent, via the stake transaction with the shareholder Huang Weiguo
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/cJSx7R; goo.gl/zGOJND; goo.gl/mAzAzg
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources