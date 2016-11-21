BRIEF-Memscap Q4 revenue rises to 3.3 million euros
* Q4 revenue 3.3 million euros ($3.52 million) versus 2.8 million euros year ago
Nov 21 Zhuhai Hokai Medical Instruments Co Ltd
* Says it signs Letter of Intent with U.S. company Ernest Health on healthcare-related cooperation
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ffKlZb
Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 5 points at 7,156 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.04 percent at 7161.49 points on Thursday as earning updates provided a mixed picture with Diageo surging after strong sales data but Daily Mail and Unilever hit by disappointing numbers. * BATS: British American Tobacco (BAT) has reached a principle agreement to acquire the tobacco assets of Bosnian holding firm Fabr
TOKYO, Jan 27 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday as sentiment was helped by the dollar's strength against the yen on optimism over the U.S. economic outlook, but gains were limited on worries about U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist policies.