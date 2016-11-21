BRIEF-Sabadell to pay complementary dividend of 0.03 euro gross per share
* To pay complementary dividend of 0.03 euro ($0.032) gross per share
Nov 21 Hua Xia Bank Co Ltd :
* Says Deutsche Bank Luxembourg S.a., Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and Sal.oppenheim Jr. & Cie. Ag & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft Auf Aktien sold combine 19.99 percent stake (2,136,045,885 shares) in the company to PICC P&C
COLOMBO, Jan 27 The Sri Lankan rupee traded steady in thin volume on Friday as dollar selling by exporters and inward remittances outpaced demand for the U.S. currency from importers, dealers said.
Jan 27 Australian shares ended higher on Friday with financials leading the gains after all three major indices on Wall Street hit life-time intraday highs.