BRIEF-Sabadell to pay complementary dividend of 0.03 euro gross per share
* To pay complementary dividend of 0.03 euro ($0.032) gross per share
Nov 21 Beijing Huaye Capital Holdings Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to increase investment in investment management firm by 237.9 million yuan ($34.50 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eWyXG0
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8952 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
COLOMBO, Jan 27 The Sri Lankan rupee traded steady in thin volume on Friday as dollar selling by exporters and inward remittances outpaced demand for the U.S. currency from importers, dealers said.
Jan 27 Australian shares ended higher on Friday with financials leading the gains after all three major indices on Wall Street hit life-time intraday highs.