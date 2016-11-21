BRIEF-Sabadell to pay complementary dividend of 0.03 euro gross per share
* To pay complementary dividend of 0.03 euro ($0.032) gross per share
Nov 21 Beijing Centergate Technologies Holding Co Ltd :
* Says its Beijing-based pharmaceutical developments unit plans to set up a wholly owned health care product unit in Shandong, with investment of 50 million yuan
COLOMBO, Jan 27 The Sri Lankan rupee traded steady in thin volume on Friday as dollar selling by exporters and inward remittances outpaced demand for the U.S. currency from importers, dealers said.
Jan 27 Australian shares ended higher on Friday with financials leading the gains after all three major indices on Wall Street hit life-time intraday highs.