Nov 21 Jiangsu Huasheng Tianlong Photoelectric Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to sell 65 percent stake in its Changzhou-based material tech unit for 5.0 million yuan

* Says it plans to sell 100 percent stake in its Shanghai-based trade unit at 7.3 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/owCNh6

