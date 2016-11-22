BRIEF-JLT buys stake in U.S.-based construction risk partners
* Terms of transaction allow JLT to increase its shareholding to 100 pct over time.
Nov 22 Huaan Securities Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 800 mln shares at 6.41 yuan per share to raise up to 5.13 billion yuan ($744.36 million) for its Shanghai IPO
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2f0F50a ($1 = 6.8918 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Grupo BTG Pactual SA is gauging the impact of segregating stock trading of its two main business divisions, a sign Latin America's No. 1 independent investment bank is betting on enhanced transparency to regain investor trust.