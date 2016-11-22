Nov 22 Shenzhen Tatfook Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1.7 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on Nov. 25 for Q1 to Q3 of 2016

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Nov. 28 and the dividend will be paid on Nov. 28

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/kJ5ZDS

