Nov 22 IE Ltd :

* Says it will merge with wholly owned subsidiary Smart Posting, a mobile advertising firm, to improve management efficiency and synergy effect

* Says merger ratio is 1:0 between the company and the subsidiary, the company will survive and the subsidiary will be dissolved after the merger

* Merger effective date is Jan. 31, 2017 and expected registered date is Feb. 2, 2017

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/kAvOsa

