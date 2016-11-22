Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Nov 22 IE Ltd :
* Says it will merge with wholly owned subsidiary Smart Posting, a mobile advertising firm, to improve management efficiency and synergy effect
* Says merger ratio is 1:0 between the company and the subsidiary, the company will survive and the subsidiary will be dissolved after the merger
* Merger effective date is Jan. 31, 2017 and expected registered date is Feb. 2, 2017
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/kAvOsa
