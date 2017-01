Nov 22 Hanwha Ace Special Purpose Acquisition 1st Co Ltd :

* Says Yoon Jeong Gi and other 6 investors has acquired 8.3 million shares of the company, increasing its stake to 21.3 percent up from 0 percent

* Says Yoon Jeong Gi becomes top shareholder of the company, replacing JB Asset Management, effective Nov. 22

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/78Jo67

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)