Nov 22 Showcase-TV :

* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 300,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6

* Says the offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 300 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/RzuoTg

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)