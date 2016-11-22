Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 22 Excite Japan Co Ltd :
* Says ITOCHU Corp to decrease voting rights in the co to 36.7 percent from 56.7 percent, while SKY Perfect JSAT Corp to increase voting rights in the co to 20 percent up from 0 percent
* Says the co and SKY Perfect JSAT considering business alliance for development of internet business and new business based on customer base and content services
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/TsnntJ
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)