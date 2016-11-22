Nov 22 Excite Japan Co Ltd :

* Says ITOCHU Corp to decrease voting rights in the co to 36.7 percent from 56.7 percent, while SKY Perfect JSAT Corp to increase voting rights in the co to 20 percent up from 0 percent

* Says the co and SKY Perfect JSAT considering business alliance for development of internet business and new business based on customer base and content services

