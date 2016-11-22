Nov 22 Maeil Dairy Industry Co Ltd :

* Says it will divest milk processing business into a new subsidiary, named Maeil Dairies Co., Ltd, for management efficiency improvement

* Says it will focus on investment business and subsidiary management and will change company name to Maeil Holdings Co., Ltd

* Says division ratio is 0.5268289:0.4731711 between Maeil Dairies Co., Ltd and Maeil Holdings Co., Ltd

* Says divesture effective date is May 1, 2017 and expected registered date is May 2, 2017

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/7Y2Te1

