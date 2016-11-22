UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 22 Maeil Dairy Industry Co Ltd :
* Says it will divest milk processing business into a new subsidiary, named Maeil Dairies Co., Ltd, for management efficiency improvement
* Says it will focus on investment business and subsidiary management and will change company name to Maeil Holdings Co., Ltd
* Says division ratio is 0.5268289:0.4731711 between Maeil Dairies Co., Ltd and Maeil Holdings Co., Ltd
* Says divesture effective date is May 1, 2017 and expected registered date is May 2, 2017
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/7Y2Te1
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources