UPDATE 3-German prosecutors open fraud inquiry into former VW CEO
* VW pledges full cooperation with prosecutors (Adds comment from Winterkorn's lawyer, paragraph 6)
Nov 22 Daewon Media Co Ltd :
* Says 2.5 billion won worth of its first bonds with warrants have been exercised into 387,473 shares of the company, at 6,452 won per share, as of Nov. 22
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/V9hoyR
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* VW pledges full cooperation with prosecutors (Adds comment from Winterkorn's lawyer, paragraph 6)
* To invest up to 30 million euros ($32.13 million) in next two and a half financial years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9336 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERLIN, Jan 27 Former Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn maintains that he did not learn of the carmaker's manipulations of emissions tests earlier than VW has officially admitted, his lawyer said in a statement.