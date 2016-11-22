Nov 22 Dae Hwa Pharm Co Ltd :

* Says its unit RedoxBio Co.,Ltd will issue 10.0 million shares of the company through private placement, at 1,000 won per share, to raise 10.04 billion won in proceeds for operations and investment as well as other funds

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/bZ2xHR

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)